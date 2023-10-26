Xiaomi officially announced expected new HyperOS. Full details are here!

Today, Xiaomi officially announced HyperOS. HyperOS is Xiaomi’s new user interface with refreshed system applications and animations. Originally, MIUI 15 was planned to be introduced, but a change was made later on. The name of MIUI 15 was changed to HyperOS. So, what does the new HyperOS offer? We had already written a review of it before HyperOS was unveiled. Now, let’s take a look at all the changes announced for HyperOS!

HyperOS’s New Design

HyperOS has been welcomed by users with new system animations and a revamped app design. The new HyperOS has undergone significant changes in interface design. The first changes are seen in the control center and notification panel. In addition, many apps have been redesigned to resemble iOS, all contributing to an improved user experience.

Xiaomi has been testing for a long time to ensure easy connectivity with all products. HyperOS was developed for people to do their work quickly with technology. HyperOS, which is now being introduced, has some add-ons of the proprietary operating system Vela. According to the tests, the new interface now works faster. In addition, it consumes less power. This increases the battery life of the smartphone and provides an excellent user experience for long hours.

We said that HyperOS improves the connectivity between devices. Cars, smartwatches, home appliances and many other products can be easily connected. HyperOS is most appreciated for this aspect. Users can now easily control all their products from their smartphones. Here are the official images shared by Xiaomi!

Xiaomi announced a new feature named Hypermind. This feature allows you to remotely control Xiaomi’s Mijia products. Usually, Mijia products are only sold in China. Therefore, it would not be right to expect the new feature to come globally.

Xiaomi said that HyperOS is now a much more reliable interface against security vulnerabilities. The interface improvements contributed to the system running more stable and smoothly. Partnerships have been made with many application developers.

Finally, Xiaomi has announced the first phones that will have HyperOS. HyperOS will first be available on the Xiaomi 14 series. Later, the K60 Ultra is expected to be the 2nd model with HyperOS. As for tablets, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max 14 will be the first tablet to get HyperOS. Other smartphones will start receiving the update in Q1 2024.