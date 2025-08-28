These are the first models getting the Xiaomi HyperOS 3 beta today

Xiaomi will finally announce HyperOS 3 in China today, and it should follow the release of its beta after the event.

The Chinese giant is now accepting applicants for the HyperOS 3 beta program. However, as expected, the current plan only includes users in the Chinese market. Yet, the brand is expected to bring it to other markets in the coming weeks.

Currently, the list of devices includes smartphones and tablets produced by the brand, such as the:

Redmi K80

Redmi K80 Pro

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15S Pro

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro

Xiaomi Group President Lu Weibing commented earlier that the update should improve the UI’s smoothness and performance. The specifics of the update remain unknown at the moment, but it is being dubbed a Liquid Glass UI. Some of the general features we expect from it include: