These are the first models getting the Xiaomi HyperOS 3 beta today

Xiaomi will finally announce HyperOS 3 in China today, and it should follow the release of its beta after the event.
The Chinese giant is now accepting applicants for the HyperOS 3 beta program. However, as expected, the current plan only includes users in the Chinese market. Yet, the brand is expected to bring it to other markets in the coming weeks.
Currently, the list of devices includes smartphones and tablets produced by the brand, such as the:
- Redmi K80
- Redmi K80 Pro
- Xiaomi 15
- Xiaomi 15 Pro
- Xiaomi 15 Ultra
- Xiaomi 15S Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro
Xiaomi Group President Lu Weibing commented earlier that the update should improve the UI’s smoothness and performance. The specifics of the update remain unknown at the moment, but it is being dubbed a Liquid Glass UI. Some of the general features we expect from it include:
- Transparent system menus and notification panels
- New animated effects for swiping, unlocking, and multitasking
- A more unified icon aesthetic (no more clashing third-party apps)
- Dynamic lock screens with real-time weather, music controls, and widgets