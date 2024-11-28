Redmi K80 Series: Everything You Need To Know

Xiaomi has finally unveiled the Redmi K80 series, giving us the vanilla K80 model and the K80 Pro.

Xiaomi announced the two models in China this week. As expected, the lineup is a powerhouse, thanks to their Snapdragon 9 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Elite chips. These are not the only highlights of the phones, as they also have huge 6000mAh+ batteries and an efficient cooling system to make them appealing to gamers.

Xiaomi also introduced a handful of significant upgrades in many sections of the lineup. For instance, the vanilla model now has a 6550mAh battery (vs. 5000mAh in K70), an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner (vs. optical), and an IP68 rating.

The Redmi K80 Pro model also has some upgrades, thanks to its 6000mAh battery, IP68 rating, and better Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Aside from its regular colors, Xiaomi also offers the model in Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse Edition, giving fans the option for a green or black variant.

Here are more details about the Redmi K80 Series:

Redmi K80

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

12GB/256GB (CN¥2499), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2899), 16GB/256GB (CN¥2699), 16GB/512GB (CN¥3199), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥3599)

LPDDR5x RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.67″ 2K 120Hz AMOLED with 3200nits peak brightness and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP 1/ 1.55″ Light Fusion 800 + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie Camera: 20MP OmniVision OV20B40

6550mAh battery

90W charging

Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0

IP68 rating

Twilight Moon Blue, Snow Rock White, Mountain Green, and Mysterious Night Black

Redmi K80 Pro