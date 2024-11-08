Redmi K80 Pro scores over 3M on AnTuTu; New leaked unit image shows camera island design

A Redmi official teased how powerful the upcoming Redmi K80 Pro is by revealing its AnTuTu score. In related news, a new image leak of the model in the wild has also surfaced online, showing its circular camera island on the back.

The Redmi K80 series is expected to launch soon. Redmi affirmed this after Redmi General Manager Wang Teng compared the Redmi K80 Pro’s AnTuTu scores with two other unnamed smartphones in the market.

According to the official, while the two rivals only scored 2,832,981 and 2,738,065 on AnTuTu, the K80 Pro scored 3,016,450 points on the platform. According to earlier reports, the device will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

The Redmi K80 Pro has also been featured in a recent leak, which shows its rear design. According to the photo, the model will indeed have a new circular camera island shape. Unlike the design of the Redmi K70 Pro with a rectangular camera island, the Redmi K80 Pro will have a rounded module, which is placed on the top left part of the curved back panel. The island is encased in a metal ring and houses three cutouts, which include a 50MP OIS main camera.

