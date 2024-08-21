Redmi K80 Pro to employ new circular camera island design, render shows

Unlike its predecessor, the Redmi K80 Pro could have a different camera island design.

The Redmi K80 series is one of the anticipated lineups to debut from October to November. The series is expected to include the Redmi K80 Pro.

Several leaks about the phone are already surfacing online ahead of the launch. The latest includes the concept render of the Redmi K80 Pro, which is undeniably different from the looks of the Redmi K70 Pro.

According to the image shared, unlike the design of the Redmi K70 Pro with a rectangular camera island, the Redmi K80 Pro will have a rounded module. Nonetheless, the camera lens arrangement in the back seems to remain the same.

The back panel, on the other hand, appears to be flatter than that of the K70 Pro. This is not surprising, especially since the back panel design is becoming a trend in today’s modern phones.

The render echoes an earlier leak shared by famous tipster Digital Chat Station. Recently, the account shared four schematics of phones allegedly powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. It includes one model with the same design layout as what was revealed in today’s news.

As per reports, the Redmi K80 series will be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. Here are the other details we know about the phone:

Flat 2K 120Hz OLED

3x telephoto unit

5,500mAh battery

120W charging capability

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor technology

