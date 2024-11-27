Check out Xiaomi’s latest Lamborghini-inspired Redmi K80 Pro Champion Edition model

As earlier reported, Xiaomi has collaborated with Lamborghini again to create the new Redmi K80 Pro Champion Edition model.

The Redmi K80 series is set to be unveiled today, and one of the models in the lineup is the Redmi K80 Pro Champion Edition. Ahead of the series’ official announcement, photos of the said model have surfaced, giving us a glimpse of its design details.

As expected, the Redmi K80 Pro Champion Edition borrows some of the general design of its predecessor, the Redmi K70 Pro Champion Edition. However, the phone now has its lenses inside a circular camera island on its back panel’s upper left section. Its back is designed with some hints of red and the Lamborghini logo. According to the photo, the phone will be available in black and green color options.

Pricing and configurations of the models remain unknown, but we expect to get up to 1TB of storage and up to 24GB of RAM.

