New Redmi-Lamborghini partnership suggests Championship Edition model in Redmi K80 series

Redmi has confirmed that it has established a new collaboration with Lamborghini. This could mean that fans can expect another Championship Edition smartphone from the brand, which will likely debut in the upcoming Redmi K80 series.

Xiaomi made its participation at the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia 2024 in Shanghai, China. Redmi Brand’s General Manager, Wang Teng Thomas, attended the event, and a Lamborghini racecar was seen sporting the Redmi logo.

To this end, Redmi’s official account on Weibo announced that it had sealed another partnership with Lamborghini. While the brand did not mention a device that will feature the Lamborghini design, it is believed to be another K-series phone.

To recall, the two brands worked together in the past to give fans the Redmi K70 Pro Championship Edition and Redmi K70 Ultra Championship Edition phones. With this, it is likely to do it again in the rumored Redmi K80 series, especially in the Pro model of the lineup.

According to earlier reports, the series will get a 6500mAh battery and 2K resolution displays. The lineup is also said to employ different chips: Dimensity 8400 (K80e), Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (vanilla model), and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (Pro model). The Redmi K80 Pro, on the other hand, is rumored to feature a new circular camera island design, 120W charging capability, 3x telephoto unit, and ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.