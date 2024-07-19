Check out this luxurious Redmi K70 Ultra Championship Edition phone from Xiaomi

Xiaomi offers the Redmi K70 Ultra in a so-called “Championship Edition,” which features the design elements of a famous Lamborghini racing car.

The company confirmed the existence of the special edition design of the model this week by sharing a handful of images of the Redmi K70 Ultra Championship Edition. While the unit in the photos certainly carries the same general details as the standard Redmi K70 Ultra, its Lamborghini-inspired appearance helps it to stand out even more.

According to the posters shared by Xiaomi, the Redmi K70 Ultra Championship Edition is available in green and yellow. Both still have the same physical features as the regular K70 Ultra (including the camera island), but they also sport the unique design elements of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 Lamborghini racing car. Aside from the green/yellow and black elements in the designs, the back panel also boasts a Lamborghini logo to highlight the partnership between Xiaomi and the luxury sports car company.

Aside from the design (and a possible special edition RAM/storage configuration), the Redmi K70 Ultra Championship Edition is expected to have the same set of details as its standard sibling. According to earlier reports, it includes a Dimensity 9300+ chip, IP68 rating, independent graphics D1 chip, 24GB/1TB variant, 3D ice cooling technology colling system, and ultra-thin bezels.