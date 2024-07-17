Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Redmi K70 Ultra this Friday in China

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Redmi K70 Ultra will be announced in China on July 19.

The news follows several leaks about the two smartphones, including Xiaomi’s design revelation for the Redmi K70 Ultra. Last week, the company shared the handheld’s official poster, which shows its rectangular camera island in the back. Some of the details we already know about the phone include its Dimensity 9300+ chip, independent graphics D1 chip, 24GB/1TB variant, 3D ice cooling technology colling system, and ultra-thin bezels.

Meanwhile, the Mix Fold 4 was further revealed by Xiaomi recently, thanks to a new marketing clip. According to the material, the foldable will sport rounded edges. According to earlier reports, the foldable will offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a satellite communication feature, an IPX8 rating, and 67W and 50W charging. As for its camera system, the well-known leaker Digital Chat Station revealed that the Mix Fold 4 is armed with a quad-camera arrangement. As per the laker, the system will offer apertures of f/1.7 to f/2.9, focal lengths of 15mm to 115mm, 5X periscope, dual telephoto, and dual macro. DCS added that the selfie cameras will have punch-hole cutouts, wherein the hole for the outer selfie cam will be placed in the center while the internal selfie cam will be located in the upper left corner. As usual, the account underscored that it would support Leica tech.