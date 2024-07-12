Redmi K70 Ultra to offer super slim bottom bezel, new gen 3D ice cooling tech, 24GB/1TB variant

As we all wait for the official debut of the K70 Ultra, Redmi has revealed more details about the smartphone.

The Redmi K70 Ultra is being teased as a powerful device by the brand, thanks to the Dimensity 9300+ and an independent graphics D1 chip. The model is reportedly capable of handling 120fps in games like Genshin Impact, and Redmi shared that it registered 2,382,780 points in the AnTuTu test. To further boost its ability, Xiaomi revealed that there will be a 24GB/1TB variant for the phone.

The company also confirmed that the Redmi K70 Ultra would have an efficient cooling system. According to Wang Teng, General Manager of the Redmi brand, it will employ a 3D ice cooling technology, which has a concave-convex platform design. According to the company, through the design enhancements made internally in the Redmi K70 Ultra, it should be able to get better temperature management than the Redmi K60 Ultra.

Ultimately, the Redmi K70 Ultra is revealed to have ultra-thin bezels on all sides. As Redmi shared in a recent post, the phone sports a flat display. The upper and side bezels are said to measure 1.7mm, while the bottom is only 1.9mm thick. The measurement gives the Redmi K70 Ultra the thinnest bottom bezel among Redmi’s creations.