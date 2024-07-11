Redmi shows off K70 Ultra in ‘Ice Glass’ design

The Redmi K70 Ultra will be announced this month, and the brand released its teaser poster for the model. After this, the company revealed all the design details fans would want to know by sharing the model’s “Ice Glass” color.

Redmi describes the K70 Ultra as its “most perfect work so far” and the “performance king” among its offerings. On Wednesday, the company started its move to tease fans with the device, sharing a poster that only partially shows the details. Thankfully, just a day after the poster was posted, the company followed it with another post divulging the phone from various angles.

According to the images, the handheld will have a rectangular camera island in the back, which will house four semi-square rings containing the camera lenses and the flash unit. They are arranged in two columns on the left side of the island, while “50MP” and “AI Camera” prints are situated in the right section.

The unit in the images is purple, and its back panel has semi-curved edges while the side frames boast a flat design. The display is also revealed to be flat but sports extremely thin bezels.

According to earlier reports, the Redmi K70 Ultra will offer a Dimensity 9300+ chipset, 1.5K 144Hz display, 5,500 mAh battery, 120W wired fast charging, and IP68 rating. In terms of memory and storage, rumors claim that the phone will be offered in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations.