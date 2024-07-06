New leak shows Redmi K70 Ultra, Xiaomi Mix Flip configuration options

A new leak shares the configurations of the upcoming Redmi K70 Ultra and Xiaomi Mix Flip models.

The two phones are expected to launch soon, with the Redmi K70 Ultra coming this month in China and then the Xiaomi Mix Flip in August. Ahead of their debuts, an interesting leak has revealed the RAM and storage options of the devices.

In a post shared by a leaker account on Weibo, the Redmi K70 Ultra is seen sporting the 2407FRK8EC model number. According to the leak, the device will be offered in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations. According to earlier reports, the storage and memory of the device will be UFS 4.0 and LPDDR5x, respectively. Aside from those details, it is believed to get a Dimensity 9300+ chip, 1.5K 144Hz OLED, 5500mAh battery, 50MP/8MP/2MP rear camera setup, 20MP selfie, and IP68 rating.

As for the Xiaomi Mix Flip device with the 2405CPX3DC model number in the leak, users can also expect the same configurations of 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. The foldable is said to also come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 4” external display, a 50MP/60MP rear camera system, a 4,900mAh battery, and a 1.5K main display.