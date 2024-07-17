Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 to get S8G3 chip, satellite feature, quad-cam system, 67W wired charging, more

A leak has revealed several key features and details of Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 ahead of its debut on July 19 in China.

Xiaomi has already confirmed the launch date of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 in China, where it will be announced alongside the Redmi K70 Ultra. While the company has already revealed the phone’s official design, it remains mum about its internals.

Well-known leaker Digital Chat Station, nonetheless, has shared a new leak to excite eager Xiaomi fans in China. According to the tipster in a new post, the foldable will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, making it a powerful device. The account also echoed earlier reports about the Mix Fold 4 having a satellite communication feature, noting that it will be a two-way type.

DCS also discussed the phone’s camera system, sharing that its rear will have a quad-camera arrangement. As per the laker, the system will offer apertures of f/1.7 to f/2.9, focal lengths of 15mm to 115mm, 5X periscope, dual telephoto, and dual macro. DCS added that the selfie cameras will have punch-hole cutouts, wherein the hole for the outer selfie cam will be placed in the center while the internal selfie cam will be located in the upper left corner. As usual, the account underscored that it would support Leica tech.

Ultimately, the leak claims that there will be 67W and 50W charging capabilities in the phone and an IPX8 rating for protection. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is also said to be decently thin for a foldable, measuring 9.47mm when folded and weighing 226g.

