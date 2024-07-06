Sources claim Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is not getting a global debut — Report

After earlier leaks and claims saying that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 will be offered globally, a new report citing sources says that the move won’t happen.

The foldable is expected to launch this month in China, as affirmed by its Chinese network access certification. An unofficial render of the model has also surfaced online, giving us an idea of what to expect from it. These bits of news have thrilled fans, especially after the leaker account @UniverseIce shared on X that the phone will be introduced internationally.

A new report from Gizmochina, however, says otherwise.

According to the report, the “C” element in the 24072PX77C and 24076PX3BC model numbers of the model reported in the past clearly indicates that the model will only be offered in the Chinese market. As explained, despite the variation (with the 24072PX77C variant offering satellite communication), both variants will only be sold in China.

Moreover, it is explained that the Xiaomi Mix Flip is the one making the global launch. This is proven by its 2405CPX3DG model number on its IMDA certification. According to earlier reports, it would arrive in the third quarter of the year, offering fans the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 4,900mAh battery, 67W fast charging support, 5G connectivity, two-way satellite connectivity, and a 1.5K main display. It is rumored to cost CN¥5,999, or around $830.

Earlier discoveries we reported also revealed the lenses that would be used in the said foldable. In our analysis, we found out that it would be employing two lenses for its rear camera system: the Light Hunter 800 and Omnivision OV60A. The former is a wide lens with a 1/1.55-inch sensor size and 50MP resolution. It is based on Omnivision’s OV50E sensor and is also used on the Redmi K70 Pro. Meanwhile, the Omnivision OV60A has a 60MP resolution, 1/2.8-inch sensor size, and 0.61µm pixels, and it also allows 2x Optical zoom. It is widely being used on many modern smartphones nowadays, including the Motorola Edge 40 Pro and Edge 30 Ultra, to name a few.

On the front, on the other hand, is the OV32B lens. It will power the phone’s 32MP selfie camera system, and it is a reliable lens since we have already seen it in the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Motorola Edge 40.