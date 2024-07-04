Check out this Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 render

A leaked render of the anticipated Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 has surfaced online, revealing its possible design details.

The phone is reportedly launching in July and is expected to be thinner than the Honor Magic V3. While Xiaomi remains mum about the creation, different details about it have been appearing online, and the latest one is about its design.

In a render shared by reputable leaker Evan Blass on X, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is shown folded. The photo only shows it on its rear side, but it is enough to give us a good idea about the phone’s camera island design.

According to the leak, the company will still use the same horizontal rectangular shape for the camera island, but the arrangement of the lenses and flash unit will be different. Also, unlike its predecessor’s module, the Mix Fold 4 island seems taller. On the left side, it will house the lenses alongside the flash in two columns and groups of three. As usual, the section also comes with the Leica branding to highlight Xiaomi’s partnership with the German brand. However, despite the release of the image, the leaker noted that it is just a “work product” and could still be changed in the future.

As per Blass, the camera system could include a 50MP main unit and the Leica Summilux. In an earlier leak, we already shared some discoveries we made about the system through some Mi codes:

It will have a quad-camera system, with its main camera sporting a 50MP resolution and 1/1.55” size. It will also use the same sensor found in the Redmi K70 Pro: the Ovx8000 sensor AKA Light Hunter 800.

Down in the telephoto resection, the Mix Fold 4 has the Omnivision OV60A, which boasts 16MP resolution, a 1/2.8” size, and 2X optical zoom. This, however, is the sad part, as it is a downgrade from the 3.2X telephoto of the Mix Fold 3. On a positive note, it will be accompanied by a S5K3K1 sensor, which is also found in the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22. The telephoto sensor measures 1/3.94” and has a 10MP resolution and a 5X optical zoom capability.

Lastly, there’s the OV13B ultra-wide-angle sensor, which has a 13MP resolution and a 1/3″ sensor size. The inner and cover selfie cameras of the foldable phone, on the other hand, will employ the same 16MP OV16F sensor.

Aside from the render, Blass also shared that the Mix Fold 4 will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5000mAh battery, wireless charging capability, and IPX8 rating. This follows earlier leaks involving the model’s details, including its 100W wired charging, ample 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, a better hinge design, and two-way satellite communication. Soon, we might be able to confirm all of them, as the model already appeared on the Chinese network access certification platform, suggesting its debut is just around the corner.