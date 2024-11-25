Redmi K80 Pro camera specs leak

Ahead of its approaching debut, a leaker on Weibo shared the camera details of Xiaomi’s Redmi K80 Pro model.

The Redmi K80 series will launch on November 27. The company confirmed the date last week, along with the unveiling of the Redmi K80 Pro’s official design.

The Redmi K80 Pro sports flat side frames and a circular camera island placed on the upper left section of the back panel. The latter is encased in a metal ring and houses three lens cutouts. The flash unit, on the other hand, is outside the module. The device comes in dual-tone white (Snow Rock White), but leaks show that the phone will also be available in black.

Meanwhile, its front boasts a flat display, which the brand has confirmed to have an “ultra-narrow” 1.9mm chin. The company also shared that the screen offers a 2K resolution and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Now, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station has new information about the model. According to the tipster’s latest post on Weibo, the phone is armed with a 50MP 1/1.55″ Light Hunter 800 main camera with OIS. It is reportedly complemented by a 32MP 120° ultrawide unit and a 50MP JN5 telephoto. DCS noted that the latter comes with OIS, 2.5x optical zoom, and support for a 10cm super-macro function.

Earlier leaks revealed that the Redmi K80 Pro will also feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, a flat 2K Huaxing LTPS panel, a 20MP Omnivision OV20B selfie camera, a 6000mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support, and an IP68 rating.

Via