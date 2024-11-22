Xiaomi shares Redmi K80 Pro official design, confirms Nov. 27 debut

After some leaks, Xiaomi has finally revealed the design of the upcoming Redmi K80 Pro smartphone. The brand also confirmed that the device will arrive on November 27.

The Redmi K80 series has been in the headlines in recent weeks, leading to several leaks and claims. Today, Xiaomi officially shared photos of the lineup’s Redmi K80 Pro model to reveal its entire design.

According to the photos, the Redmi K80 Pro sports flat side frames and a circular camera island placed on the upper left section of the back panel. The latter is encased in a metal ring and houses three lens cutouts. The flash unit, on the other hand, is outside the module.

The photo shows the device in dual-tone white (Snow Rock White). According to an earlier leak, the phone will also be available in black.

Meanwhile, its front boasts a flat display, which the brand has confirmed to have an “ultra-narrow” 1.9mm chin. The company also shared that the screen offers a 2K resolution and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Leakers have previously shared that the Redmi K80 will offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 2K flat Huaxing LTPS panel, a 50MP Omnivision OV50 main + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro camera setup, a 20MP Omnivision OV20B selfie camera, a 6500mAh battery with 90W charging support, and an IP68 rating.

Meanwhile, the Redmi K80 Pro is rumored sporting the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, a flat 2K Huaxing LTPS panel, a 50MP Omnivision OV50 main + 32MP ISOCELL KD1 ultrawide + 50MP ISCOELL JN5 telephoto (with 2.6x optical zoom) camera setup, a 20MP Omnivision OV20B selfie camera, a 6000mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support, and an IP68 rating.

