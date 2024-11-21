Redmi K80 series reportedly coming on Nov. 27 in China; New design/color leaks

A leaker revealed that the Redmi K80 series would arrive in China on November 27.

Xiaomi earlier teased that the Redmi K80 series would debut “next week.” The company also shared some details about the phones, saying that fans can expect TCL Huaxing’s 2K displays with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and 1800nits global peak brightness. The screens are also armed with some eye-protection features, including DC Dimming, polarized light technology, and a flicker-free hardware-level blue light filter.

Now, despite trying to be secretive about the specific date of the lineup’s launch, rumors circulating online in China say that it will happen on November 27. Aside from the date, an image showing a Redmi K80 model was shared.

According to the photo, the Redmi K80/K80 Pro will feature a circular camera island in the upper left corner of the back panel. Three camera cutouts are placed in a triangular position inside the module.

The photo shows the unit in a dual-tone black option, which is opposite the earlier pure glass white design of the phone that was leaked earlier this month.

Leakers have previously shared that the Redmi K80 will offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 2K flat Huaxing LTPS panel, a 50MP Omnivision OV50 main + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro camera setup, a 20MP Omnivision OV20B selfie camera, a 6500mAh battery with 90W charging support, and an IP68 rating.

Meanwhile, the Redmi K80 Pro is rumored sporting the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, a flat 2K Huaxing LTPS panel, a 50MP Omnivision OV50 main + 32MP ISOCELL KD1 ultrawide + 50MP ISCOELL JN5 telephoto (with 2.6x optical zoom) camera setup, a 20MP Omnivision OV20B selfie camera, a 6000mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support, and an IP68 rating.

