Xiaomi to release Redmi K80 series ‘next week’; More lineup specs revealed

Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi K80 series would launch next week. To this end, the company shared some minor details of the devices as leakers revealed several huge discoveries about them.

The Redmi K80 series will only feature the Redmi K80 and K80 Pro, leaving the earlier reported Redmi K80e model. The brand did not share the specific launch date of the lineup but promised that it would be arriving next week.

The company also shared some details about the phones, saying that fans can expect TCL Huaxing’s 2K displays with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and 1800nits global peak brightness. The screens are also armed with some eye-protection features, including DC Dimming, polarized light technology, and a flicker-free hardware-level blue light filter.

While official details about the phones remain scarce, leakers have previously shared that the Redmi K80 will offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 2K flat Huaxing LTPS panel, a 50MP Omnivision OV50 main + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro camera setup, a 20MP Omnivision OV20B selfie camera, a 6500mAh battery with 90W charging support, and an IP68 rating.

On the other hand, the Redmi K80 Pro is rumored sporting the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, a flat 2K Huaxing LTPS panel, a 50MP Omnivision OV50 main + 32MP ISOCELL KD1 ultrawide + 50MP ISCOELL JN5 telephoto (with 2.6x optical zoom) camera setup, a 20MP Omnivision OV20B selfie camera, a 6000mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support, and an IP68 rating.

