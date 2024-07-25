Check out the four color options of Honor X60i

A new leak shows the four color options of the upcoming Honor X60i model.

The phone was earlier leaked in one color option, which featured it in a purple hue. Now, the well-known leaker Digital Chat Station has revealed the other three color options for the model. According to the images shared, the Honor X60i will also be available in aquamarine, white, and black colors, with the first two having the same design pattern found in the purple variant. According to earlier leaks, the official names of the colors will be Phantom Night Black, Cloud Water Blue, Moon Shadow White, and Coral Purple.

The phone sports a flat display, back panel, and side frames. On the back, it has a semi-square camera island with rounded corners. It houses the camera lenses and flash unit in a triangular design element. On the front, on the other hand, a pill-shaped cutout is dedicated to the selfie camera.

The news follows an earlier appearance of the device on the China Telecom platform, where the phone was spotted carrying the LYN-AN00 model number.

According to other leaks, the phone has a tentative July 26 launch date in China. It is believed to have a CN¥1,699 starting price.

Other rumored details about the Honor X60i include: