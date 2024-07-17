Leak: Honor X60i to arrive with Dimensity 6080, up to 12GB RAM, 6.7″ LCD, 5000mAh battery, more

After the release of the Magic V3 and Magic Vs3, it seems Honor will launch another phone soon.

That’s according to a listing spotted on the China Telecom platform, which reveals the specifications of the Honor X60i, which bears the LYN-AN00 model number. The listing also shows the phone’s design, which comes with a flat display, back panel, and side frames. On the back, it has a semi-square camera island with rounded corners. It houses the camera lenses and flash unit in a triangular design element. In the front, on the other hand, a pill-shaped cutout is dedicated to the selfie camera.

According to other leaks, the phone has a tentative July 26 launch date in China. It is believed to have a CN¥1,699 starting price.

As per the leak, here are the other possible details the Honor X60i would offer to buyers in China:

7.2mm thickness / 172g weight

MT6833P chip (likely a Dimensity 6080 SoC)

8GB and 12GB RAM options

256GB and 512GB internal storage options

6.7″ Full HD+ LCD

50MP + 2MP rear camera setup

8MP selfie camera

5,000mAh battery

35W wired charging

MagicOS 8.0

Phantom Night Black, Cloud Water Blue, Moon Shadow White, and Coral Purple colors

