Honor Magic V3: What You Need To Know

The Honor Magic V3 is now official, and it impresses in almost all departments.

Honor finally launched the new foldable in China following a series of teases and rumors. It is the successor of the thin Magic V2, but the brand ensured that the new foldable would surprise fans again by offering a thinner profile. Now, the Honor Magic V3 is here, measuring only 9.2mm when folded and only 4.35mm when unfolded. This thinner body gives it a lighter weight, which comes at 226g.

The Magic V3 features an internal 7.92” LTPO 120Hz FHD+ OLED screen, which is said to last up to 500,000 folds and comes with up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. Its external LTPO screen, on the other hand, boasts a 6.43” space, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, stylus support, and 2,500 nits peak brightness.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. Fans can get the phone in 12GB/256GB and 16GB/1TB options, which are priced at CN¥8,999 and CN¥10,999, respectively.

In the camera department, there’s a beautiful circular camera island in the back encased in an octagonal metal ring to help it stand out more. The module houses a 50MP main unit with OIS, a 50MP periscope with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 40MP ultrawide. For selfies, users get a 200MP unit on both the phone’s cover and main display. Additionally, the camera system is slated to receive the Harcourt photography tech Honor first introduced in its Honor 200 creations.

It also comes with a huge vapor chamber cooling system, a 5150mAh battery, and 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. Other details worth noting about the phone include its IPX8 rating, side-mounted ultra-narrow capacitive fingerprint sensor, and MagicOS 8.0.1 system.