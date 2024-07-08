Honor Magic V3 camera samples surface online alongside more hands-on unit images

Despite Honor trying to be stingy in sharing official details of its Magic V3, more leaks about the model have been surfacing each day. The latest set shows the device in actual hands-on images, with the leak further sharing the sample shots of its camera system.

The Honor Magic V3 is set to be announced in China on July 12. The company has already confirmed the plan and revealed the model’s official design during the process, albeit from a limited angle. Thankfully, recent leaks, including some shared by tipster account WHYLAB on Weibo, unveiled the Honor Magic V3 in detail.

The leaks show the device’s Silk Road Dunhuang and Qilian Snow color variants. Both sport octagonal rear camera islands and semi-curved side frames. When unfolded, the unit can be extremely thin, but the images show that the crease between the two sections of the foldable display is visible.

The account also shares the camera samples of the Honor Magic V3, which offers an excellent bokeh effect for portrait subjects. According to earlier reports, the device has a 50MP “Eagle Eye” camera in its system to achieve exceptional quality in its photos, but the rest of its system details remain unavailable.

The device is said to be the thinnest foldable in the market when it is released. Yet, despite its build, earlier leak claims said that the Honor Magic V3 would get a huge 5,200mAh battery with 66W wired charging and wireless charging support. Other details available about the model include its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, satellite connectivity feature in China, 5.5G connectivity, improved hinge, extra-thin Type-C connector, and IPX8 rating.