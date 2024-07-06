Leaked images show Honor Magic V3 in all angles, with display on

It seems we no longer need to wait until next week to see the Honor Magic V3 in detail.

The Honor Magic V3 will be launched on July 12 in China. Ahead of the event, the company has already confirmed some details about the phone, including its color options and design. Of course, the images shared are limited to the back and sides of the phone, but today’s leak finally gives us more than that.

Thanks to a leaker on Weibo, the Honor Magic V3 has been photographed from various angles. The photos show the same back details revealed by Honor itself, especially its octagonal ring that houses the camera lenses and the flash unit. The module does not protrude much to help with the phone’s thin profile, and it has slight curves on the sides to ensure users’ comfort when holding the unit.

The phone in the images is also shown with the display running. This gives us the look of its screen, which comes flat. Unfortunately, do not expect thin bezels in the main and external displays.

As for the thickness, it can’t be denied that the Magic V3 is indeed thin. However, the improvement in this department can be barely noticed. To recall, rumors claim that it only measures around 9mm, which is still somewhere close to the 9.9mm thickness of Magic V2.