Honor to launch Magic V3 on July 12 in China

Honor has finally confirmed the date of arrival of the anticipated Honor Magic V3: July 12.

The model will be introduced in the Chinese market, with details about its global launch remaining unavailable. Yet, since the Honor Magic V2 was launched globally, it is highly likely that it will happen.

According to a teaser poster, the Honor Magic V3 will launch alongside the Magic Vs3, MagicPad 2, and MagicBook Art 14. The former is expected to be a more affordable variant of the Magic V3.

According to earlier reports, the Honor Magic V3 will be thinner than its predecessor, and the company’s teaser seemingly confirms it. Despite only showing the device in silhouette, its side profile seems to verify the rumors. According to claims, it would only measure around 9mm in thickness when folded, a measurement that is claimed to be thinner than the 9.9mm thickness of Magic V2. In terms of weight, it is believed to weigh around 220g, which will be lighter than the 230+g weight of its predecessors.

Interestingly, earlier leaker claims said that the Honor Magic V3 would get a “larger battery.” The capacity of the model’s battery was not shared, but this could mean that it will be better than the 5000mAh battery in Honor Magic V2 with 66W wired charging capability. Other details available about the model include its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, satellite connectivity feature in China, 5.5G connectivity, 50MP “Eagle Eye” camera, improved hinge, and extra-thin Type-C connector.