Honor confirms Magic V3’s Silk Road Dunhuang, Tundra Green, Qilian Snow, Velvet Black colors

Ahead of its July 12 debut in China, Honor has confirmed the color options of its Magic V3 foldable phone.

The news follows the revelation of the phone’s design, which features an incredibly thin form. In the earlier shared images, the circular camera island is seen encased in an octagonal ring but does not protrude much, helping with its thin profile. The unit shown in the material comes with a leather back in a peachy-orange color, and we finally know the name of this shade, as well as the three other colors of the Honor Magic V3.

Thanks to a new post from the company, it has been revealed that the orange-colored phone will be called the “Silk Road Dunhuang.” According to the brand, the Magic V3 will also be offered in three more shades: Tundra Green, Qilian Snow, and Velvet Black.

The post also confirms that the shades will have their own designs, especially the Silk Road Dunhuang and the Qilian Snow, which will boast some interesting textures.

According to reports, the model will be the thinnest foldable when it debuts in the market. Rumors claim that it only measures around 9mm, which is thinner than the 9.9mm thickness of Magic V2. In terms of weight, it is believed to weigh around 220g, which will be lighter than the 230+g weight of its predecessors.

Despite its build, earlier leak claims said that the Honor Magic V3 would get a huge 5,200mAh battery with 66W wired charging and wireless charging support. Other details available about the model include its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, satellite connectivity feature in China, 5.5G connectivity, 50MP “Eagle Eye” camera, improved hinge, extra-thin Type-C connector, and IPX8 rating.