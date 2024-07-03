More marketing materials reveal Honor Magic V3’s super thin body, stunning design

After an earlier tease, Honor finally lifted the curtain from its mysterious Magic V3 creation. In the materials shared by the company, the official design details of the device have been confirmed, including its extremely thin foldable body.

The Honor Magic V3 will be unveiled on July 12 in China. The brand has already confirmed the move, teasing fans in a recent poster about the thin body of the device. Now, a clip revealing the foldable smartphone has emerged alongside its poster.

The materials show the model with a leather back in a peach-orange color. The circular camera island is encased in an octagonal golden ring but does not protrude much, helping with its thin profile.

Speaking of its thickness, it seems the Magic V3 is indeed thinner than its predecessor. To recall, rumors claim that it only measures around 9mm, which is thinner than the 9.9mm thickness of Magic V2. In terms of weight, it is believed to weigh around 220g, which will be lighter than the 230+g weight of its predecessors.

The Magic V3’s side frames have slight curves, and opening the unit unveils its flat display. The company’s official poster also hints at the foldable’s ultra-thin bezels.

Despite its build, earlier leak claims said that the Honor Magic V3 would get a “larger battery.” The capacity of the model’s battery was not shared, but this could mean that it will be better than the 5000mAh battery in Honor Magic V2 with 66W wired charging capability. Other details available about the model include its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, satellite connectivity feature in China, 5.5G connectivity, 50MP “Eagle Eye” camera, improved hinge, and extra-thin Type-C connector.