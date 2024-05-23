Honor 200 uses Studio Harcourt’s photography method, coming to Paris on June 12

The Honor 200 series will be unveiled in Paris on June 12. According to Honor, the lineup’s camera system uses a method created by the city’s very own Studio Harcourt.

We are still waiting for the Honor 200 series to be announced on May 27 in China, but Honor has already revealed the next market that will welcome the lineup: Paris.

According to earlier reports, the Honor 200 will have the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, while the Honor 200 Pro will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. In other sections, nonetheless, the two models are expected to offer the same details, including a 1.5K OLED screen, 5200mAh battery, and support for 100W charging.

One highlight of the series is the addition of a new photography method taken from Paris’ Studio Harcourt. The photography studio is known for capturing black-and-white photographs of movie stars and celebrities. With its fame, getting a picture taken by the studio was once considered a standard by the French upper middle class.

Now, Honor revealed that it included Studio Harcourt’s method in the camera system of the Honor 200 series “to recreate the iconic studio’s legendary lighting and shadow effects.”

“By using AI to learn from a vast dataset of Studio Harcourt portraits, the HONOR 200 Series has successfully broken down the entire portrait photography process into nine distinct steps, and perfectly replicates the full Studio Harcourt method, ensuring flawless and studio-quality portraits with every shot,” Honor shared.

The news was announced alongside the new partnership the brand established with Google Cloud and the unveiling of its “Four-Layer AI Architecture.” The move is part of Honor’s vision to improve the AI system of its devices, with the camera department one of the sections that are expected to benefit from it.