Honor reveals Google Cloud partnership, Four-Layer AI Architecture for MagicOS AI integration

Honor has further armed itself in the AI battle by partnering with Google Cloud to inject the tech into its future devices. Aside from that, the company announced its new “Four-Layer AI Architecture” creation, which should further aid it in its AI visions for MagicOS.

The new collaboration with Google was announced at the Viva Technology 2024 event in Paris this week. This should allow the Chinese smartphone brand to introduce generative AI to its upcoming devices. According to the company, the capability will be featured in “anticipated smartphones,” suggesting that it will already be present in its rumored handhelds.

In line with this, the company announced the Four-Layer AI Architecture, which is integrated into the MagicOS. In its press release, the company explained that the layers included in the said tech will perform specific functions that will allow users to experience the benefits of AI.

“At the base layer, Cross-device and Cross-OS AI form the foundation of an open ecosystem, which allows the sharing of computing power and services among devices and operating systems,” Honor explained. “Building upon this foundation, the Platform-level AI layer enables a personalized operating system, allowing intent-based human-computer interaction and personalized resource allocation. At the third layer, App-level AI is poised to introduce a wave of innovative, generative AI applications that will revolutionize user experiences. Lastly, at the top, the Interface to Cloud-AI services layer provides users with easy access to massive cloud services while prioritizing privacy protection, creating a truly holistic and future-forward AI experience.”