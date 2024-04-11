Google Gemini Ultra 1.0 coming to Oppo, OnePlus smartphones this year

Soon, Oppo and OnePlus smartphones will be smarter with the rollout of Google Gemini Ultra 1.0 in their systems.

The move has been confirmed both by Oppo and OnePlus during the recent Google Cloud Next ’24 event. According to the companies, the Gemini Ultra 1.0 LLM will be rolled out to the devices later this year.

The news could thrill OnePlus and Oppo device owners, but it is not entirely surprising given the recent decisions by Google to expand its AI offerings to other Android smartphone companies. To recall, the search giant recently announced that it would introduce its AI photo editing features in iOS and other Android devices via Google Photos in May. It includes the Magic Editor, Photo Unblur, and Magic Eraser features, which were originally available only on Pixel devices and Google One cloud storage subscription service. Prior to that, Google also started allowing Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme phones to integrate the Google Photos app in their default gallery applications.

Now, the American company has taken one more step forward, bringing not only its AI photo editing features to the China-branded smartphones but also its LLM creation.

The Gemini Ultra 1.0 is the power behind the Gemini Advanced chatbot. The LLM can handle “highly complex tasks,” making it useful for recommendations and other functions. With this, capabilities like news and audio summarization are expected to arrive in certain Oppo and OnePlus devices, although the names of the models receiving them are currently unknown. Generative AI could also be a part of the package, although details about this are yet to be confirmed.

According to Oppo and OnePlus, the models that will get support for the Gemini Ultra 1.0 will be announced later this year. Yet, if speculations are true, the LLM might only be offered in the flagship units of the brands.