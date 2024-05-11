Motorola announces Moto X50 Ultra’s May 16 debut in China

Motorola has finally confirmed the launch date of the Moto X50 Ultra — May 16.

The brand made the announcement in China via Weibo this week. No key specifications were shared by the company, but the poster confirms earlier reports about the rear design of the phone. According to the image, the Moto X50 Ultra will sport a wood-like design for its rear curved panel. In the upper left section, the camera island is located, housing all the camera lenses of the phone alongside its flash unit. As per leaks, the system will be composed of 50MP, 64MP, and 50MP lenses, while its front will offer a 50MP shooter.

Interestingly, the post also reiterated Motorola’s earlier teases about the phone having AI capabilities. To recall, the company has been branding the 5G model as an AI smartphone, although the specifics of the feature remain unknown. Nonetheless, it will likely be a generative AI feature, allowing it to compete with Samsung Galaxy S24, which already offers it.

Needless to say, the Moto X50 Ultra is expected to impress in other sections. Aside from its AI features, the model is expected to offer the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a 4,500mAh battery, and a 125W wired fast charging support.