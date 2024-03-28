Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme phones now allow Google Photos integration

The entrance of Android 14 has brought certain Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme phones a new capability: to integrate Google Photos in their respective system gallery applications.

First spotted by Mishaal Rahman, the capability was introduced to the models of the said smartphone brands running Android 11 and later. The option to activate the integration should automatically appear through a pop-up when the user gets the latest Google Photos app. Approving it will give Google Photos access to the device’s default gallery, and users can access the photos backed up to Google Photos in their device’s system gallery app.

As noted earlier, this capability is currently limited to Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme, and the devices must be running on Android 11 or up. Once the Google Photos app is installed, the pop-up for the integration will appear, and users just need to choose between “Don’t allow” and “Allow.” On the other hand, the steps for manually activating the integration will vary based on the smartphone brand.

Meanwhile, turning off the Google Photos integration can be done by doing the following steps: