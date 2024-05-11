Oppo Reno 12 Pro to offer first Bluetooth calling function

A new exciting feature is reportedly coming to the Oppo Reno 12 Pro: a Bluetooth calling function.

In the recent post of reputable tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, several details of the Oppo Reno 12 Pro that had been reported earlier were reiterated, including its Dimensity 9200 Plus Star Speed Edition SoC, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and powerful camera system. The main highlight of the post, however, focuses on one new feature that will reportedly make its first appearance in Oppo Reno 12 Pro.

According to the tipster, it will be a Bluetooth calling function, noting that the Oppo Reno 12 Pro will be the first to offer it. The account, however, didn’t share other details of the feature, so it remains unknown how it will work and what limits it has, as Bluetooth has a certain connection range.

If true, nonetheless, it will be a promising feature, especially now that more smartphone brands are starting to offer free wireless messaging and calling capabilities in their devices. To recall, aside from Apple and other Chinese smartphone companies, Oppo is one of the latest to offer satellite function in one of its devices, the Find X7 Ultra Satellite Edition. The feature allows users to use their phones even in areas without cellular networks. We first saw this in Apple’s iPhone 14 series. However, unlike the American counterpart of the feature, this capability is not just limited to sending and receiving messages; it also allows users to make calls.