OnePlus 13, 13R to vary in rear camera island shapes

The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will reportedly differ in terms of the shapes of their rear camera islands.

That’s according to the latest leak shared by well-known tipster Yogesh Brar on X, where the basic rear layouts of the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R have been shared. According to the image in the post, the OnePlus 13R will have a square-shaped camera island with rounded edges and will be placed in the upper left part. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13 is believed to be getting a rounded camera island, which will be placed in the upper middle section of the phone’s back.

Interestingly, this recent leak opposes an earlier one, claiming that the square camera island will be used on the OnePlus 13. It has huge similarities to the rear camera island of the OnePlus 10 Pro, but it doesn’t use the hinge style.

While Brar’s claim sounds like huge news, we still encourage our readers to take it with a pinch of salt. To recall, prior to this leak, a report in March claimed that the OnePlus 13 will have a trio of cameras that are positioned vertically inside an elongated camera island with a Hasselblad logo. Outside and beside the camera island is the flash, while the OnePlus logo can be seen in the middle section of the phone. According to reports, the system will consist of a 50-megapixel main camera, an ultrawide lens, and a telephoto sensor.