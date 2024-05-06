OnePlus 13 render shows rectangular rear camera island

It seems that OnePlus will be making a huge design change in the OnePlus 13 device this year.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to be launched later this year, but different leaks about the handheld have already been surfacing only recently. The latest involves a render of the phone, showing its rear design.

Interestingly, the render shows a significantly different design from the OnePlus 13’s predecessor. Instead of the traditional circular camera island employing a hinge-style placement, the image reveals a standard rectangular rear camera module placed on the upper left section of the phone’s back. It has huge similarities to the rear camera island of the OnePlus 10 Pro, but it doesn’t use the hinge style. Nonetheless, it still comes with the same rounded corners on all four sides. This contradicts earlier leaks showing the three-camera setup of the smartphone arranged vertically inside a pill-shaped island.

It houses the three camera units and the flash inside, which are arranged in a two-column style. In the middle, on the other hand, is the Hasselblad logo.

We can’t still ensure the reliability of the leak, but in case it is true, this adds to the details we already know about the OnePlus 13: