OnePlus 13 to get ‘micro quad-curved panels’

OnePlus 13 is reportedly getting “micro quad-curved panels,” which will give its display curves on both sides, top and bottom.

Many brands are now opting for curved edges in their latest device releases. In these creations, we see handhelds with almost zero bezels on both the left and right sides. This is possible through the use of curved displays, which diminishes the space for bezels. However, OnePlus wants to go beyond that and bring curved display technology to the top and bottom sections of the screens as well. When implemented, this will give the device a bezel-free appearance from all sides.

That’s according to the comment made by leaker Yogesh Brar on X, adding this plan will also be adopted by Oppo, which is reportedly applying it in Find X8 Ultra. According to Brar, the brands will use the micro quad-curved panel in their future flagship and mid-range devices.

While this is impressive, it is important to note that OnePlus and Oppo are not the first to offer the concept of quad-curved displays. Huawei started it years ago, and Xiaomi did it with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which has the so-called “All Around Liquid Display.” Despite this, it is good news that Oppo and OnePlus are joining the move, as it could translate into more quad-curved smartphone options in the future.