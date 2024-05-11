Motorola adds wireless charging in budget Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) model

Motorola has a new device to offer to its fans, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), which comes with its own stylus and affordable price tag. However, unlike its predecessor, the new model now has support for wireless charging.

The new model is the successor of the earlier Moto G Stylus 5G model, which was released last year. It has the same concept as the said device, including the stylus and its affordable price. Nonetheless, Motorola has also made some improvements in the new Moto G Stylus 5G to help it compete in today’s market. As such, to better help it disguise itself as a premium phone, the brand has added support for 15W wireless charging in the model.

The feature complements the 30W TurboPower wired charging capability of Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), which houses a huge 5,000mAh battery. Inside, it also offers some interesting details, including a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB storage.

The phone will soon be available on Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola.com in the US, starting at $399.99.

Here are more details about the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024):