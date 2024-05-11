Vivo to unveil Y200 GT 5G on May 20 in China

Vivo has finally confirmed that it will launch the Vivo Y200 GT 5G in its local market on May 20.

The company shared the news on Weibo, noting that the unveiling will be at 2:30 PM in China. The microsite of the model is also now live, while the reservations for the device are finally open.

In line with the announcement, the brand shared the design of the Vivo Y200 GT 5G, which further fueled speculations that it is just a rebranded iQOO Z9. Thankfully, the said iQOO was already launched in China last month, giving us an idea of what to expect from Y200 GT 5G.

As expected, the rear design of the Vivo Y200 GT 5G is similar to the back of the iQOO Z9, which sports a semi-rounded square camera island. It houses the camera lenses of the phone, including a 50MP unit. Meanwhile, the pill-shaped flash unit is placed vertically next to the island. No other details of the phone have been revealed. Yet, if rumors about the similar identity of iQOO Z9 and Y200 GT 5G, it means the latter will also offer a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, a 6.78” 144Hz full-HD+ AMOLED, a 50MP rear main lens paired with a 2MP depth unit, a 16MP selfie, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging capability.

With all this, the Y200 GT 5G is expected to join the Vivo Y200i, which was launched last month. According to reports, aside from the model, the brand will also unveil the Vivo Y200T on the same date.