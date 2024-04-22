Vivo Y200i: Everything You Need To Know

The Vivo Y200i is now official in China, adding to the plethora of smartphones already being offered in the market.
The model joins the Y series of Vivo. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, which is complemented by up to 12GB of RAM. Aside from this, it sports a huge 6,000mAh battery and 4W fast charging, a 6.72” LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The phone is available in Glacier White, Starry Night, and Vast Sea Blue color options, with its configuration coming in three choices: 8GB/256GB (¥1,599), 12GB/256GB (¥1,799), and 12GB/512GB (¥1,999).
Here are more details about the new Vivo Y200i model:
- 165.70x76x8.09mm dimensions, 199g weight
- Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- Up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage
- 8GB/256GB (¥1,599), 12GB/256GB (¥1,799), and 12GB/512GB (¥1,999) configurations
- 6.72” full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate
- Rear: 50MP primary (f/1.8 aperture) and 2MP depth (f/2.4 aperture)
- Front: 8MP (f/2.0 apertur)
- 6,000mAh battery
- 44W fast charging
- Android14-based OriginOS 4
- Glacier White, Starry Night, and Vast Sea Blue colors
- 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and 3.5mm headphone jack support
- IP64 rating