Vivo Y200i: Everything You Need To Know

The Vivo Y200i is now official in China, adding to the plethora of smartphones already being offered in the market.

The model joins the Y series of Vivo. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, which is complemented by up to 12GB of RAM. Aside from this, it sports a huge 6,000mAh battery and 4W fast charging, a 6.72” LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is available in Glacier White, Starry Night, and Vast Sea Blue color options, with its configuration coming in three choices: 8GB/256GB (¥1,599), 12GB/256GB (¥1,799), and 12GB/512GB (¥1,999).

Here are more details about the new Vivo Y200i model: