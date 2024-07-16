Exec reveals Honor is already exploring tri-fold smartphone design

Aside from Samsung and Huawei, Honor could also soon release a tri-fold smartphone in the market.

Rumors and leaks about Huawei’s tri-fold device have been circulating online for months now. The latest report claims that the Huawei handheld would be a “very expensive” device, with a leaker saying that it is already in internal testing, although there are no mass production plans yet. On a positive note, it is said that the device could debut in the fourth quarter of the year.

According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, the Huawei tri-fold will not have competition in the market upon its release. However, it seems that unchallenged status won’t last for a long time.

In a recent interview, Honor CEO Zhao Ming revealed that the company is continuously working on its foldable plans:

“In terms of patent layout, Honor has already laid out a variety of technologies such as tri-fold, scroll, etc.”

The news follows the release of the company’s first clamshell phone, the Honor Magic V Flip. Later, the Honor Magic V3 and Honor Magic Vs3 book-style foldables were announced by the brand. It is unknown what type of foldable it will offer next, but these recent foldable releases are hugely indicative of its determination to master the foldable industry. With this, although the details about the Honor tri-fold device remain unavailable, the company building a phone that can compete with the highly anticipated Huawei tri-fold device is not impossible.

Via 1, 2