‘Very expensive’ Huawei tri-fold phone reportedly in internal testing, but no mass production plan yet

Well-known leaker Digital Chat Station claimed in a recent post that the Huawei tri-fold smartphone is now being tested internally. However, the tipster said that there’s currently no mass production plan for the device but noted that it would be a “very expensive” handheld when it is announced.

The talks about the Huawei tri-fold device started with the discovery of a patent document, which details the general idea of the brand for the phone. According to past reports, the company is determined to push the production of the smartphone, although it is facing issues involving the software. Most recently, it has been revealed that the device will be using a new chip and a dual inward-outward hinge.

Now, DCS is back with more details about the smartphone, sharing that the current prototype for the phone has a “relatively normal” screen ratio. According to the tipster in an earlier post, the tri-fold smartphone will have a 10” screen with a dual inward-outward hinge. As the tipster suggested, this should decrease the crease and prevent issues related to the hinge of the device, adding that the phone would have a “very good” crease control.

Earlier rumors claimed that the handheld would be released earlier than expected, with the most recent ones saying it would be around June. Needless to say, that didn’t happen, and despite some claims saying it would be by the end of the year, it still seems unclear.

According to DCS, despite the model now being under internal testing, Huawei still has no plans for its mass production. Even more, the tipster shared that the “earliest internal schedule” for the foldable is in the fourth quarter of the year, which means there is a huge change the debut will likely be in 2025.

Once it is released, Huawei is believed to offer the device at a high price. DCS didn’t share the exact numbers or estimates but underscored that it would be “very expensive.” Given the Huawei tri-fold device’s complex build and rumored high-end components, this is not impossible.

To recall, some of Huawei’s most expensive offerings include the Mate 30 RS Porsche Design, Mate 50 RS Porsche Design, and Huawei Mate X2. The first on the list costs CN¥12,999, which is around $1,850. If the tipster’s claims are true, the upcoming tri-fold smartphone could offer a price tag within the same range or even beyond this.