Huawei tri-fold device has dual inward-outward hinge, 10” screen, ‘very good’ crease control

Despite Huawei remaining silent about its anticipated tri-fold smartphone, several leaks about it have been surfacing online recently. According to the latest claim made by a tipster, the device will sport incredible folding technology, allowing it to have a manageable crease in its 10-inch display that can fold inward and outward.

The news follows the discovery of the device through the brand’s patent document, which revealed its initial schematic. According to earlier reports, the company is determined to put the handheld into stores, although it is reportedly having some issues with the software.

Now, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station claims to have seen the model, noting that it will be the “first triple folding screen” device. The tipster notes that it will have no competitors, suggesting that Huawei is still the sole brand exploring the creation at this level.

In the post, DCS underscored that the Huawei tri-fold smartphone would be a promising device in the foldable market. As per the leaker, it would be able to fold inward and outward through its dual-hinge design. This should decrease the crease and prevent issues related to the hinge of the device, so DCS claimed that the phone would have a “very good” crease control.

According to the tipster, the display will measure 10 inches and will also feature a screen pressure bar. Ultimately, DCS promised “a lot of far-leading new technologies” in the device. As per earlier reports, Huawei will be using a new Kirin 9 series chip. The name of the SoC is unknown, but it could be related to the improved Kirin chip with 1M benchmark points rumored to arrive in the Mate 70 series.