Huawei reportedly creating Mate 70 series using improved Kirin chip with 1M benchmark points

Huawei will be using an enhanced Kirin SoC in its upcoming and rumored Mate 70 series. According to a claim, the chip could register up to 1 million points in a benchmark test.

The news came amid the ongoing rumors about the Mate 70 series. It will follow the Mate 60 of the brand, which saw success in its local market with the launch of the said series. To recall, Huawei sold 1.6 million Mate 60 units just within six weeks after its launch. Interestingly, over 400,000 units were reportedly sold in the last two weeks or during the same period Apple launched the iPhone 15 in mainland China. The success of the new Huawei series is further boosted by the rich sales of the Pro model, which constituted three-quarters of the total Mate 60 series units sold.

With all this, Huawei is expected to follow the series with another set of powerful phones in the Mate 70 lineup: the Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, and Mate 70 Pro+. According to the latest claim from Weibo tipster @DirectorShiGuan, the three phones will be powered with a new Kirin chip.

The account did not mention the specifics nor the identity of the SoC, but it was shared that it could reach up to 1 million points. Not even the benchmark platform was revealed in the claim, but it could be assumed that it is the AnTuTu benchmarking since it is one of the usual platforms being used by Huawei for its tests. If true, it means that the Mate 70 series will get a huge performance improvement over its predecessor, with the Kirin 9000s-powered Mate 60 Pro only obtaining around 700,000 points on AnTuTu.