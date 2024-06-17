Huawei’s tri-fold smartphone to use outward-folding tech, new Kirin chip but faces some issues

A new leak indicates that Huawei is working on its rumored tri-fold smartphone. According to a claim, the company will employ outward-folding technology alongside an enhanced chip in the device. However, the tipster added that the giant is facing some challenges in various departments of the phone.

The phone will be Huawei’s first tri-fold smartphone. According to a leaker in earlier news, the device passed its engineering phase, and “Huawei really wants to put them (the tri-fold smartphone) into stores.”

According to a new leak on X, the company is indeed now working on it. One of the essential details shared in the post is a claim that the company will be using a new Kirin 9 series chip. The name of the SoC is unknown, but it could be related to the improved Kirin chip with 1M benchmark points rumored to arrive in the Mate 70 series.

In the post, the leaker also claimed that the phone would be folded in an outward manner. This should decrease the crease and prevent issues related to the hinge of the device, allowing the tri-fold smartphone to fold seamlessly.

However, the account noted that Huawei is not entirely problem-free in the development of the phone. As shared by the tipster, the company is having some issues on the software side, which is not surprising. Since the device will be the first tri-fold handheld, Huawei will have to make adjustments to create the perfect operating system for it.

Ultimately, the post indicates that the thermal management system is not yet fully developed. Given the above details, it seems that Huawei is trying to make the device as thin as possible. With this, producing an efficient cooling system might be one of the biggest hurdles for Huawei in this project.