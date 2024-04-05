Leaker: Huawei is determined to push its first tri-fold smartphone

Despite the lack of details about it, a leaker claims that Huawei is working hard to bring its first tri-fold smartphone to stores.

The claim follows the discovery of Huawei’s patent for its tri-fold smartphone design. The document shows the company’s plan for how it will implement the design. What makes it interesting is the use of two varying hinges, allowing the screens to fold in unique ways. The thicknesses of the screen will also be different from each other, suggesting that the company is aiming to make the device light and thin despite having the said form factor. Aside from that, the hinge allows the third screen to function completely despite the device being in a folded form. The layout in the document also shows that it can be used as a two-screen device, depending on how it is folded.

Aside from the screen, the layouts also show Huawei’s genius plan for placing the camera modules. Based on the illustrations, the company will put the actual module in the back of the first screen. Since it has a bump, it could interfere with the folding process. With this, Huawei will create a dedicated concavity in the back of the second screen, allowing the module to rest there when the device is folded.

Unfortunately, the patent document doesn’t contain the details of the smartphone’s specifications, hardware, or even features. Yet, leaker SmartPikachu claimed on Weibo that the device has now completed its engineering phase and that “Huawei really wants to put them into stores.”

This suggests that the brand is determined to complete the project and offer it to the public. The tipster, however, didn’t specify the timeline of its debut or release, implying that it could still be far in the future.