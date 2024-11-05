Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 rolls out to Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Vivo has started distributing its FuntouchOS 15 update to its Vivo X Fold 3 Pro model.

The company confirmed the move, with several users receiving the update availability notification on their devices. The update should now be available for the international version of the model. It requires 2.47GB of storage to download and will bring the software version to PD2337F_EX_A_15.1.8.21.W30.

As shared in the past, the Android 15 comes with a variety of new features and capabilities. According to Vivo, here are some of the highlights Vivo X Fold 3 Pro users can expect on the update: