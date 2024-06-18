New benchmark results echo underwhelming Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL Tensor G4 performance

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 have visited the Geekbench. Unfortunately, the test results just reiterate the unsatisfying performance of the Tensor G4 from an earlier leak.

The Pixel 9 shows on the listing that it is armed with a motherboard codenamed “tokay.” It was tested using 8GB RAM, Android 14 OS, and CPU clusters made of one 3.10GHz prime core, three 2.6GHz performance cores, and four 1.95GHz efficiency cores. Based on the last set of details shared, it can be deduced that the handheld’s CPU is the Tensor G4. According to the listing, the device registered 1,653 and 3,313 scores in single-core and multi-core Geekbench tests, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL appeared on the platform using a “komodo” motherboard, 16GB RAM, Mali G715 graphics, and the same CPU clusters as the Pixel 9. Through these materials, the model gathered 1,378 and 3,732 scores in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Sadly, these figures are not impressive compared to the scores of the Pixel 8 series, which is equipped with the Tensor G3. This is not entirely surprising, nonetheless, as earlier leaks showed that even on the AnTuTu Benchmark, the Tensor G4-powered devices are just a few steps ahead of their predecessors.

As earlier shared in the report, the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL reportedly registered 1,071,616, 1,148,452, and 1,176,410 points on the AnTuTu benchmark tests. These numbers are not that far from the earlier AnTuTu scores the Pixel 8 received in the past, with the Pixel 8 series receiving 900,000 scores on the same platform using the Tensor G3.

Despite this, Pixel fans can expect huge improvements in the Tensor G5 Google will use on the Pixel 10 lineup. According to leaks, TSMC will start working for Google, starting with Pixel 10. The series will be armed with the Tensor G5, which was confirmed to be called “Laguna Beach” internally. This move is expected to make Google’s chip more efficient, resulting in better performance of future Pixels.

