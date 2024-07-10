Geekbench listing reveals Poco M6 Plus 5G’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE SoC

The Poco M6 Plus 5G has recently appeared on Geekbench, revealing several details about it. One includes the possible usage of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Accelerated Edition chip in the device.

The device is expected to debut soon, and its appearance in the Geekbench database affirms this. In the listing, the device was spotted bearing the 24066PC95I model number and registered 967 and 2,281 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. It is said to carry an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz paired with Adreno 613 GPU and 6GB RAM. Based on these details, it is believed to be using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE.

Interestingly, the SoC detail complements an earlier report suggesting that the Poco M6 Plus 5G could share huge similarities with the recently launched Redmi 13 5G, which also has the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Accelerated Engine chip. If true, it means the Poco M6 Plus 5G could also adopt the following details:

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Accelerated Engine

6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations

Expandable storage up to 1TB

6.79″ FullHD+ 120Hz LCD with 550 nits of peak brightness

Rear Camera: 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 + 2MP macro

13MP selfie

5,030mAh battery

33W charging

Android 14-based HyperOS

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

IP53 rating

Hawaiian Blue, Orchid Pink, and Black Diamond colors

