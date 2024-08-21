Geekbench results: Pixel 9 Pro’s Tensor G4 chip is out, as powerful as the iPhone 12

After Google launched the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro at the Made by Google event a few days ago. As a result, now more and more benchmark results of the Tensor G4 chipset are starting to appear on the Geekbench database. It is found that the average numbers are similar to the results that have been released in the past 1 – 2 months if looking at ‘ Based on raw scores alone, the Tensor G4 will be similar in performance to the A14 Bionic chip on the iPhone 12 that launches in 2020.

How powerful are the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro?

Geekbench :

Single-core : 1,700 ~ 1,900 points

Multi-core : 4,400 ~ 4,700 points

AnTuTu : 1,150,000 points

*Above is the average score.

The point of note is that the standard Pixel 9 has a similar Geekbench score to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which has a folding screen. The top Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL have slightly better scores.

From the numbers above It can be concluded that the Tensor G4 on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro is not much stronger than the Tensor G3 from last year. and is still quite behind other competitors, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which uses the same chipset, but Google has never highlighted this aspect since time immemorial, and most Pixel phone fans know this. Let’s talk about this.

What Google points out as a selling point for the Tensor G4 is AI processing, with the chipset being developed in collaboration with the DeepMind team to be able to run the Gemini Nano model on the machine as efficiently as possible. and is the first model to run Multimodality can understand many types of input at once, such as text, audio, images, and video. This part is very important for the Pixel Screenshorts feature, which takes into account user privacy.

The Tensor G4’s TPU outputs 45 tokens per second, higher than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Dimensity 9300’s 15 and 20 tokens per second, respectively. Additionally, Google says the Tensor G4 has better power management. too Compared to Tensor G3

For people who expect general processing power or gaming. You’ll have to wait and see with the Pixel 10 series next year because right now every news source The same thing is said that the Tensor G5 will be a chip designed entirely by Google itself. No longer custom made from Samsung’s Exynos chip like in the past.

More importantly, Tensor G5 will be produced on a 3nm process with TSMC turning over, which is a major architectural breakthrough. And technically This will result in the chip being more efficient than before in every aspect.

The Google Tensor G4 also doesn’t handle heat well. Efficiency dropped more than 50% from stress test.

The Google Tensor chip used in Pixel phones has been regularly targeted for performance that still lags behind many of its competitors, as well as temperature management issues that cause performance to drop. But Google isn’t trying to adapt, because In the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Vapor Chamber cooling system was included for the first time. And in the past, we often heard news that Tensor G4 had solved all the problems that had existed in the previous version. But the test results of the chip were not like that at all.

User has come out to show the results of the CPU Throttling Test Stress Test of the Google Tensor G4 processing chipset used in the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the top model of the series. This is a test of the maximum performance of the chip. to see the stability of performance After the temperature of the chip increases

Test results

Which when looking at the test results It still doesn’t seem very satisfactory. Because within just a little over 2 minutes of testing, the chip experienced a performance loss of more than 50% in both performance cores. and energy saving core as follows

Core performance drops from 3.10GHz to 1.32GHz.

The power-saving core goes from 1.92GHz down to just 0.57GHz.

After testing for 3 – 15 minutes or more, the performance was able to maintain itself at a level of 65% or more. This test result caused Google to be criticized for saying that the chip is less powerful than flagship chips from other competitors. Encountered a problem with performance. Even though the Vapor Chamber cooling system is being added to help for the first time.

However, the results of this test still have many variables and do not reflect the actual performance. Because the Stress Test itself is a hard way to push the chip’s performance to reach the maximum limit of the chip. In actual use, there is a very small chance that the chipset will reach this point. There is also the matter of the temperature of the area during the test that can cause the results to change. Don’t worry, you should still be able to enjoy this phone in a lot of activities. Watching YouTube? Fine. Playing video games? Fine. Visiting we88 to check out the most competitive odds? Definitely doable!

But the test results are enough to say that Google still needs to go back and improve the Optimized temperature management of the Tensor G4 to be more stable. Because don’t forget that the smallest model, the Pixel 9, is a model that does not include a Vapor Chamber, so overall usability may have the right to be quite inferior to the two larger models.