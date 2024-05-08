OnePlus 12’s Glacial White variant to enter international markets soon

It seems OnePlus is planning to offer the OnePlus 12 model in Glacial White color option soon.

The brand originally introduced the model in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black options to internal markets, while a white option was made exclusive to the Chinese market. Thankfully, it seems this white option will soon come to more markets, with the “Glacial White” appearing in recent Oxygen OS builds, including the Oxygen OS v14.0.0.608 update.

If this is true, the selection of colors for the OnePlus 12 model in the international markets will be expanded. It is unknown, however, what markets will receive this new color.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus will likely introduce the same OnePlus 12 version that fans are enjoying now.

To recall, the OnePlus 12 5G offers the following details: